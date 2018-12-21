PM Hasina highly praised in UK for women empowerment

DHAKA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) -Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in women empowerment was highly praised at a meeting, held recently at the UK House of Lords, as some eminent British parliamentarians, British-Bangladeshi academics and politicians were discussing the development occurred in Bangladesh in the past 10 years.

“Bangladesh has become a beacon to other countries in many fronts including in the area of women empowerment,” Jim Fitzpatrick, a senior Labour Party MP, said, according to an official release.

Terming the recent development in Bangladesh in several sectors “Golden Development”, he said rest of the world could learn many things from Bangladesh.

Other participants also echoed the veteran British politician, observing that Bangladesh has already become a role model for many countries particularly in areas of rapid and constant economic growth, women empowerment, community healthcare and infrastructure development.

UK-based research organisation Study Circle arranged the discussion meeting, presided by its president Syed Mozammmel Ali.

The observation matched with the latest Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that placed Bangladesh at the top of South Asian courtiers and at the 5th position in the global index in women empowerment.

Member of the House of Lords, Manzila Pola Uddin and Dawn Petula Butler, Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, councillor Dilwar Ali and former councillor Murad Qureshi participated in the discussion. UK Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif attended the programme, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Saida Muna Tasneem credited the phenomenal development to the present government under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Bangladesh is now termed a global wonder by global think-tanks, which has been possible due to the courageous and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” the high commissioner said

Citing reports of WEF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) HSBC Global Research, Standard & Poor’s and Goldman Sachs, she said all of these very credible and leading global institutions and organisations lauded Bangladesh economic and social development with firm projection that the country would make significant progress in the days ahead.

“Bangladesh is now ranked besides Iceland, Norway and Nicaragua in the areas of steady economic development and per capita income. Most notably Pakistan prime minister acknowledged that Bangladesh has gone far towards economic development and surpassed Pakistan many years ago,” Tasneem said. Regarding bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, she said the UK is the 3rd largest destination for Bangladesh export and the 5th largest source of remittance. On the other hand, more than half a million

British-Bangladeshi are playing a significant role in promoting trade and investment between the two countries while the 4-billion pound curry industry created over 100,000 jobs, contributing significantly to the British economy.

The high commissioner thanked the organizer of the discussion meeting for their sincere efforts of promoting democratic values, secularism and human rights, which were devised by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and are being followed by his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She hoped that such a discussion on Bangladesh’s government effort for development would continue to help the country to attain its goal of a prosperous nation.

Study Circle researcher Shajia Sultana Snigdha moderated the programme when its coordinator Jamal Khan gave the vote of thanks. A good number of community leaders, journalists and development activists attended the programme.