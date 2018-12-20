PM warns against 2014 like situation ahead of Dec 30 polls

DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS)- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the evil force, which had resorted to arson attacks on people in 2014 and 2015, is hatching conspiracies again to repeat such a situation in the country ahead of the December 30 election.

She said the evil force guided by a London-based criminal is proceeding with two plans. One is purchasing a section of police officials and other is demoralising the police force by killing a number of senior police officials, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said this at a function at Gonobhaban here this evening when a group of former police officers came here to express solidarity with the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister, however, said she has the confidence that the arsonists would not be successful as the police force is discharging duties with more efficiency and determination.

“We would not be able to contain terrorism and militancy without efficient services of the police force and intelligence agencies,” she added.

A total of 88 former police officers from inspector general of police (IGP) to additional police super today expressed their solidarity with Awami League and agreed to work together for victory of the party in the coming election and help continue the ongoing development spree as well as building a prosperous Bangladesh with the spirit of the liberation war.

At the beginning retired police officers greeted the prime minister with presenting bouquet of flowers.

Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram (PSP), former IGPs ATM Ahmedul Haque Chowdhury and AKM Sahhidul Haq, former Additional IGPs Dr Abdur Rahim Khan, Bazlul Karim, Abdul Hannan and Md. Matiur Raman spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Sheikh Hasina said people now have immense confidence in police and about their ability to tackle any adverse situation.

The prime minister thanked the former police officials for extending their support to her government and the party saying it would encourage the serving officers to discharge their duties with patriotism.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu has given us an independent state to free the Bangalees from the discrimination. Bangabandhu suffered throughout his whole life to establish the rights of self-determination of the nation.

The prime minister said her government has been striving to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu. After taking office in 2008, she said, her government has focuses on socioeconomic development of the country instead of taking retaliation.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that people of Bangladesh would cast their votes in favour of Awami League in the coming election as they want to continue the ongoing development.

