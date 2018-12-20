Shakib stars as Tigers level series in style

DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS)- An allround performance came from skipper Shakib Al Hasan helped Tigers to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 beating visiting West Indies by 36 runs in the second match held on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur here.

Shakib, first scored an unbeaten 26-ball off 42-run and then grabbed five-wicket to dismiss World Champions West Indies at 175 to chase their winning target of 212-run.

West Indies suffered early batting jolt as they lost their three top order batsmen – Shai Hope (36), Nicholas Pooran (14) and Evin Lewis (1) – inside 5.2 overs.

Middle order batsman Rovman Powell (50), the top scorer of West Indies innings, offered some resistance but it merely helped to reduce the defeat margin. Powell smashed five boundaries and one over boundary during his 34-ball stay on the crease before he fell to Mustafizur Rahman.

The remaining West Indies batsmen failed to stage fight back as wickets fall in regular intervals and West Indies eventually dismissed at 19.2 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of Bangladesh bowler as he grabbed five West Indies’s wickets conceding 21 runs. He was well supported by Mustafizur Rahman who bagged two wickets giving away 50 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan was named the player of the match for his impressive all round show.

Earlier, opener Liton Das scored a breezy half century helped Bangladesh to pile up a daunting total of 211 for 4, the highest total in this ground, from their allotted 20 overs against visiting West Indies.

The two Tigers openers Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal gave a good start contributing 42-run for the opening stand after West Indies asked Bangladesh to bat first.

The right handed wicket keeper batsman Liton, who completed 26-ball off 50 run, blasted 34-ball off 60-run and during the process heinvolved two important partnerships – first 42-run with another opener Tamim Iqbal (15) and then 68-run second wicket stand with Soumya Sarkar (32).

He made mockery of West Indies sharp bowling attacks hitting all square of the park with six boundaries and four over boundaries before he was clean bowled by Sheldon Cottrell.

Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan then came to crease to accelerate the run rate along with Mahmudullah after the departure of Maushfiqur Rahim.

The duo shared a breezy unbeaten 91-run for the fifth wicket stand to take the team’s total to a commanding position.

Mahmudullah hammered 21-ball off 43-run smashing seven boundaries while Shakib cracked 26-ball off 42-run with the help of five boundaries and one over boundary to remain unbeaten till the end of the innings.

West Indies medium pacer Sheldon Cottrell was the most successful as he claimed two Bangladesh’s wicket conceding 38 runs.

The third and final match of the series will be held on Saturday at the same venue.

Brief score:

Bangladesh – 211 for 4 in 20 overs, Liton 60, Mahmudullah 43 n.o , Shakib 42 n.o, Soumya 32, Sheldon Cottrell 2/38.

West Indies – 175 for all in 19. 2 overs Powell Shai Hope 36, Paul 29, Hetmyer 19, Shakib Al Hasan 5/21 and Mustafizur Rahman 2/50.