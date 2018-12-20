Body of Amzad Hossain reaches tomorrow

DHAKA, Dec 20 (BSS)- The body of renowned film director Amjad Hossain will reach here tomorrow (Friday) evening.

A flight of Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body took off at 4.15 pm tomorrow from Thailand, which is scheduled to arrive here around 7pm.

The celebrated film director breathed his last at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok on December 14.

Earlier, Amjad Hossain suffered a stroke at his residence on November 18. Later, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of Impulse Hospital in the capital.

On November 27, he was sent to Bangkok by an air ambulance for better treatment after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the responsibility for his treatment.

Films directed by Amjad Hossain included “Golapi Ekhon Traine (1978),” “Sundori (1979),” “Koshai (1980),” “Jonmo Theke Jolchi (1982),” “Bhat Dey (1984)”, “Golapi Ekhon Dhakay (2006)” and “Golapi Ekhon Bilatey (2010).”

Apart from receiving the National Film Award for several times, he had received many other awards, including the Ekushey Padak in 1992.