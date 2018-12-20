Saudi firm signs deal to set up modern cement factory in Chhatak

DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS) -Saudi business firm ‘Engineering Dimensions’ is going to set up a modern cement factory titled ‘Bangladesh Friendship Cement Company Limited (SBFCCL)’ at Chhatak upazila under Sunamganj district.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) today signed a partnership agreement with the Engineering Dimensions at a function at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

BCIC Chairman Shah M Aminul Haque and Engineering Dimensions President Mohammed N Hijji signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides while Secretary-in-Charge of the Industries Ministry M Abdul Halim, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Golam Moshi, Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag, among others, were present at the function.

In his speech, Abdul Halim said Saudi Arabia is one of the best partners of the country’s development since the expatriate Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia are playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh wants to expedite the trade and investment relations with Saudi Arabia.

He urged the Saudi investors to come forward for investing in the country’s potential sectors.

Mohammed N Hijji said the Saudi investors are keen to invest more in different sectors in Bangladesh as there is an investment friendly environment in the country.