Reelect AL to keep up progress: PM

DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh

Hasina today urged the countrymen to reelect the Awami League to keep up the

country’s development spree and serve the people again.

“We’ve already executed many projects in the country while many mega schemes

are under implementation. So, I call upon the countrymen to continue the pace

of uplift and give us another scope to serve the people again by casting

votes for boat, the Awami League’s election symbol,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing election rallies in Rajshahi, Joypurhat,

Narail and Gaibandha through videoconferencing from her Sudha Sadan residence

at Dhanmondi in the capital this afternoon.

The Awami League president also sought vote from the countrymen to reelect

her government to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman in 2020 and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence in 2021

with massive festivity.

“We’ve already declared 2020-2021 as Mujib Barsho. So, we want a scope to

celebrate the Mujib Barsho and the golden jubilee of the independence in a

befitting manner with massive festivity,” she said.

The prime minister thanked and expressed her gratitude to the people of

Rajshahi for electing the Awami League candidate in the mayoral post of

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

“So I want you will elect the Awami League and Mohajote candidates in the

upcoming general elections in the way you’ve elected our candidate in the

Rajshahi City Corporation polls,” she said.