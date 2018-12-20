RMP distributes warm clothes among poor people

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS)-More than 500 poor and destitute people were

given blankets for protecting them from cold bite during the current winter

season.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) hosted the warm clothes distribution

function on Seroil Government High School premises in the city on Wednesday.

RMP Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional Commissioner Sujayet Islam and

Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Haider Chowdhury and Anirban Chakma joined the

programme and distributed the blankets.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Akter said the RMP always remain beside

members of the public in their need side by side with maintaining law and

order in the metropolis.