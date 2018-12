DHAKA, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS) – BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s adviser Dr Inam Ahmed Chowdhury joined Bangladesh Awami League today.

“He (Dr Chowdhury) formally joined Awami League by presenting a bouquet to party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening,” PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told BSS.