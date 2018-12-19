Sheikh Hasina always keeps her commitments: Quader

NOAKHALI, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary

Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never breaches her

commitment while she always keeps what she pledges.

“AL’s election manifesto was announced yesterday. Special emphasis has

been given on youth employment in the manifesto. If the leader (Sheikh

Hasina) is voted to power, at least one person from each family will get

job,” he said while addressing a street rally at Kabirhat upazila here.

All houses will be illuminated by 2021 and none will live under the open

sky, Quader said, adding that nobody would remain homeless in the country.

Replying a question about Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder’s remarks

over level playing field ahead of the general election, the AL general

secretary said: “It is his personal opinion…it is a democratic process. The

Election Commission is formed with five members. Opinion of the maximum

members out of the five is considered as a decision”.

Referring to his rival candidate Moudud Ahmed’s allegations, Quader said

the votes of people do not come by tears while people want development and

works, adding that Moudud Ahmed did not do any development work during his

tenure for past 22 years.

Blaming Moudud for spreading falsehood, he said: “Moudud alleged that he

has been confined. Actually, he cannot go out for conducting election

campaign as people don’t want him…so he is trying to create anarchy”.

Noakhali district unit AL organising secretary Samsuddin Selim, District

Council member Alabox Titu, Kabirhat Upazila unit AL president Nurul Amin

Rumi and Kabirhat municipality mayor Jahirul Haque Rayhan accompanied Obaidul

during his election campaign carried out at Farayezi Bazar, Tekerbazar and

Pashchim Darapanagar and Noor Sonarpur under Kabirhat upazila.