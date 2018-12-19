Facebook kicks Myanmar military-linked pages off platform

YANGON, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Facebook has removed hundreds of pages and

accounts in Myanmar with hidden links to the military, the platform said

Wednesday, as the company scrambles to respond to criticism over failures to

control hate speech and misinformation.

The social media giant — Myanmar’s most popular and influential site —

has been lambasted for years for its ineffective response to malicious posts,

particularly against the country’s Rohingya Muslims.

The problem reached new levels of urgency last year as Myanmar’s military

drove more than 720,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, while dehumanising material

about the stateless group spread on the site.

Facebook said Wednesday some 425 pages, 17 groups, 135 accounts and 15

Instagram accounts had been removed, which were posing as independent news,

entertainment, beauty and lifestyle pages but in reality had links to the

military or to pages previously removed.

This is Facebook’s third sweeping takedown of pages and accounts for what

it calls ” coordinated inauthentic behavior” in Myanmar following deletions

in October and August.

Hardline nationalist monks and even the army’s top generals, accused by UN

investigators of genocide, are among the users Facebook blacklisted this

year.

Facebook said in a newsroom post that it does not want people or

organisations “creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they

are, or what they’re doing,” adding that one page had 2.5 million followers.

Some of the deleted pages were called “Down for Anything”, “Let’s Laugh

Casually”, and “We Love Myanmar”.

Facebook has been trying to repair its battered reputation, improving the

speed with which hate speech is taken down and vowing to beef up its Myanmar-

language reviewers on staff to 100 by the end of 2018.

But critics say this is not enough to oversee some 20 million Facebook

accounts in the country, many in a patchwork of regional languages.

An independent report commissioned by Facebook concluded last month that

the state was ultimately responsible for rights abuses, but the company

should have done more to prevent the platform from being used to foment

division and incite offline violence.

It also warned that Myanmar’s 2020 election will likely be a flashpoint for

abuse and misinformation.

Most people in Myanmar only came online in the last few years, when

smartphone usage soared as the country opened up to the outside world after

decades of isolated military rule.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government — which is in an uneasy

power-sharing agreement with the military — has come under fire for not

doing more to stand up for the Rohingya.