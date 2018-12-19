Aman rice procurement begins in Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS)-Aman rice procurement drive of the government

began in Sundarganj upazila of the district on Tuesday amid much enthusiasm

to millers.

The Department of Food organized a function to this effect on the premises

of local supply depot (LSD) of the upazila town in the afternoon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M. Soleman Ali addressed the function as the

chief guest with Upazila Food Controller Alauddin Basunia in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the UNO urged the food officials concerned to

conduct Aman rice procurement drive as per government guidelines rising above

all kinds of irregularities.

The UNO also sought cooperation of all to make the procurement drive a

grand success.

Later, he formally inaugurated the procurement drive.

District food office sources said as many as 14,381 metric tonnes of rice

would be procured from 687 millers through 11 purchasing centers of the

district this season.