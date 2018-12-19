Aman rice procurement begins in Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS)-Aman rice procurement drive of the government
began in Sundarganj upazila of the district on Tuesday amid much enthusiasm
to millers.
The Department of Food organized a function to this effect on the premises
of local supply depot (LSD) of the upazila town in the afternoon.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M. Soleman Ali addressed the function as the
chief guest with Upazila Food Controller Alauddin Basunia in the chair.
Speaking on the occasion, the UNO urged the food officials concerned to
conduct Aman rice procurement drive as per government guidelines rising above
all kinds of irregularities.
The UNO also sought cooperation of all to make the procurement drive a
grand success.
Later, he formally inaugurated the procurement drive.
District food office sources said as many as 14,381 metric tonnes of rice
would be procured from 687 millers through 11 purchasing centers of the
district this season.