Saiful-Farida panel sweeps Jatiya Press Club polls

DHAKA, Dec 18, 2018 (BSS) – The panel, led by Saiful Alam of the Daily

Jugantar and Farida Yasmin of the Daily Ittefaq, swept the election to the

executive committee of Jatiya Press Club held today, bagging 13 posts out of

17.

Saiful Alam was elected as the president (621 votes) while Farida as the

general secretary (569), beating their nearest rivals Shawkat Mahmud (431)

and Ilias Khan (406) respectively.

Deputy News Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Omar Farroque

was elected as senior vice present (442) while Azizul Islam Bhuiyan of Dainik

Bangladesher Khabar as vice present (554).

The other office-bearers of the 17-member executive committee of the

Press Club are Joint Secretaries Shahed Chowdhury (599) and Mainul Alam,

(554), Treasurer Shaymal Dutta (593), and 10 members – Kuddus Afrad (515),

Shahmsuddin Ahmed Charu (507), Rezwanul Haque Raza (484), Shahnaz Begum

((462), Sanaul Haque (442), Kalyan Saha (439), Jahiduzzaman Farroque (429),

Syed Abdal Ahmed (417), Bakhtiar Rana (401) and Hasan Arefin (391).

Earlier, the voting of the election was held from 9 am to 5 pm without

any break.