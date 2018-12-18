HC scraps Khaleda’s writ against cancelling nomination papers

DHAKA, Dec 18, 2018 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today scrapped BNP

chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s writ, challenging Election Commission (EC)

decision to cancel her nomination papers to take part in the upcoming general

polls.

The High Court single-judge bench of Justice J. B. M. Hassan passed the

order, cancelling Khaleda’s three writs filed in this regard.

The High Court on December 11 passed a split order over the matter.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and

Justice Md. Iqbal Kabir passed the order as the first one stayed the EC

decision and issued a rule, while the other judge disagreed with his senior

colleague.

After that the case was sent to Chief Justice, who formed a third bench

to dispose of the matter.

“The order of the third judge here is final. As her writs were scrapped

by the third judge, she will no longer be able to take part in the polls,”

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali moved the BNP chief’s case before the

court, while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam stood for the state. Khaleda,

convicted and sentenced to different jail terms in two graft cases, filed her

nomination papers from jail to take part in the upcoming general polls from

Feni-1, Bogura-6 and 7 constituencies.

The EC as per legal bindings cancelled her nomination papers on December

2, prompting Khaleda to appeal against the decision, which were also scrapped

subsequently on December 8.

Later the BNP chief filed writs against the EC decision with the High

Court.