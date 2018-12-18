BSS-01 AL makes 21 special pledges in election manifesto

ZCZC
AL makes 21 special pledges in election manifesto
DHAKA, Dec 18, 2018 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) today made a 21-point special pledge in its election manifesto ahead of the 11th parliamentary polls slated for December 30.
The 21 pledges:
1. My village, my town: expansion of modern urban amenities in rural areas
2. Strength of youths, Prosperity of Bangladesh: transformation of young people into skilled manpower and ensuring their employment
3. Adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption
4. Women empowerment, gender equity and children’s welfare
5. Ensuring nutrition and safe food
6. Elimination of terrorism –communalism-militancy
7. Quick and quality implementation of all mega projects
8. Strengthening democracy and rule of law
9. Poverty alleviation
10.Increasing standard of education at all levels
11.Ensuring quality health services for all
12.Enhanced use of digital technology for overall development
13.Ensuring power and energy safety
14.Modern agricultural system-mechanization
15.Skilled and service oriented public administration
16.People’s friendly law enforcement agencies
17.Blue economy and marine resources development
18.Ensuring road safety
19.Welfare for senior citizen, disabled and autistic people
20.Sustainable and inclusive development, prosperous Bangladesh
21.Increasing public and private investments
