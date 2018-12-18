BSS-01 AL makes 21 special pledges in election manifesto

ZCZC

AL makes 21 special pledges in election manifesto

DHAKA, Dec 18, 2018 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) today made a 21-point special pledge in its election manifesto ahead of the 11th parliamentary polls slated for December 30.

The 21 pledges:

1. My village, my town: expansion of modern urban amenities in rural areas

2. Strength of youths, Prosperity of Bangladesh: transformation of young people into skilled manpower and ensuring their employment

3. Adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption

4. Women empowerment, gender equity and children’s welfare

5. Ensuring nutrition and safe food

6. Elimination of terrorism –communalism-militancy

7. Quick and quality implementation of all mega projects

8. Strengthening democracy and rule of law

9. Poverty alleviation

10.Increasing standard of education at all levels

11.Ensuring quality health services for all

12.Enhanced use of digital technology for overall development

13.Ensuring power and energy safety

14.Modern agricultural system-mechanization

15.Skilled and service oriented public administration

16.People’s friendly law enforcement agencies

17.Blue economy and marine resources development

18.Ensuring road safety

19.Welfare for senior citizen, disabled and autistic people

20.Sustainable and inclusive development, prosperous Bangladesh

21.Increasing public and private investments

