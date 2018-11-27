Further Russia sanctions possible over Ukraine: EU presidency

BERLIN, Nov 27, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – The European Union will next month
consider further sanctions against Russia over the latest flare-up in the
Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister of Austria, which holds the rotating
EU presidency, said Tuesday.
“On the issue of further sanctions, time will tell — we have a summit in
December,” Karin Kneissl told reporters after talks with her German
counterpart Heiko Maas.
“Everything depends on the accounts of events and the actions of both
sides. But it will need to be reviewed.”