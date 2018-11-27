Further Russia sanctions possible over Ukraine: EU presidency

BERLIN, Nov 27, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – The European Union will next month

consider further sanctions against Russia over the latest flare-up in the

Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister of Austria, which holds the rotating

EU presidency, said Tuesday.

“On the issue of further sanctions, time will tell — we have a summit in

December,” Karin Kneissl told reporters after talks with her German

counterpart Heiko Maas.

“Everything depends on the accounts of events and the actions of both

sides. But it will need to be reviewed.”