Nominations for Hasina, Shirin submitted for Rangpur-6

RANGPUR, Nov 27, 2018 (BSS) – The nomination papers of Prime Minister and

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury were submitted today for Rangpur-6 constituency.

Dr Shirin first submitted the nomination paper on behalf of AL President

Sheikh Hasina for Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency to Assistant Returning

Officer and Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) TMA Momin at his office

this noon.

Later, the Speaker submitted her own nomination paper to the Assistant

Returning Officer for the same Rangpur-6 constituency (Parliamentary seat no-

24) comprising of Pirganj municipality and 15 unions of Pirganj upazila.

Treasurer of AL central committee HN Ashiqur Rahman, young leader of AL

Rashek Rahman, General Secretary of district AL Advocate Rezaul Karim Razu,

its senior Vice-president AKM Chhayadat Hossain Bakul, Cultural Affairs

Secretary Shahidul Islam Pintu, AL leader and Pirganj upazila Chairman Nur

Muhammad Mandal, Acting President of Pirganj upazila AL Advocate Azizur

Rahman Ranga, its General Secretary and Pirganj municipal mayor Tazimul Islam

Shamim, Pirganj upazila Vice-chairman Monayem Sarker Manu and President of

district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony, among others, were present.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Selima Khatun, Joint Secretary of

the Ministry of Home Affairs Jahangir Alam Bulbul, Public Prosecutor of

Rangpur Advocate Abdul Malek and district and upazila level leaders and

workers of AL and its associate bodies were present.

After submitting the nomination papers, the Speaker said she came to

Pirganj as per the party’s decision to submit the nomination paper on behalf

of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina as well as her own

nomination paper for Rangpur-6 seat.

“I am feeling extremely proud of submitting the nomination paper on behalf

of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina for Rangpur-6 (Pirganj)

constituency for participation in the upcoming eleventh parliamentary

election.

Later, the Speaker went to local AL office where local leaders of AL and

its associate bodies thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her for

conducting massive developments in every sector during her past five-year

tenure in Pirganj.

Earlier, Dr Shirin offered Fateha and special munajats at the graves of

renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr MA

Wazed Miah at village Laldighee Fatehpur and Shah Esmail Ghazi (R) in village

Barodorga in Pirganj upazila.

Pirganj Upazila Election Officer Ahsan Habib today told BSS that a total of

2,92,997 voters, including 1,45,033 males and 1,47,964 females will cast

their votes in Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency in the upcoming parliamentary

election.