EC asks authorities to monitor social media for foiling intrigues

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2018 (BSS)- The Election Commission today asked the authorities concerned to monitor the social media, including facebook and twitter, centering the upcoming elections to foil false propaganda.

“Legal actions need to be taken against those who will be involved in spreading falsehood and propaganda through social media,” EC Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed told the reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in city’s Agargaon.

He said, “The EC gave directives to the concerned authorities to monitor the social media round the clock to resist any propaganda, rumors and conspiracies. Mobile operators, BTRC, NTMC and cyber crime unit of police will work round the clock in this regard. If needed, they can keep contact with us all the time and we can give necessary directives.”

Ahmed said the social media will be monitored and necessary masseurs will be taken against those who would try to make propaganda using fake IDs.

The EC secretary said the EC has already given directives to the concerned authorities to keep the mobile communications smooth and also internet at all places including the election commission.

High officials of the commission were present in the press conference. Earlier, a meeting was held with senior officials of BTRC, Banglalink, Teletalk, Grameen Phon, Robi and Airtel.