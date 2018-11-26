Sri Lankan president to probe alleged fraud by former gov’t

COLOMBO, Nov. 26, 2018 (BSS/XINHUA) – Sri Lankan President Maithripala

Sirisena said that he will appoint a commission to probe into the alleged

fraud and malpractices which took place under the previous government led by

ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking to the Foreign Correspondents Association on Sunday, Sirisena said

he had not gone against the constitution of the country by removing

Wickremesinghe and appointing former President Mahinda Rajapakse to the post,

and alleged that the former government had been involved in fraud and

corruption.

“The new commission will investigate corruption and fraud committed from

the time the new government was appointed in 2015 to date. I am certain there

will be frauds of serious nature that will surface,” the president said.

Sirisena further said he will not re-appoint Wickremesinghe as the premier

if the current government led by Mahinda Rajapakse fails to secure a majority

in the parliament.

“I will appoint someone who I can work with and whose economic policies

will benefit this country,” Sirisena said.

Sri Lanka has been embroiled in a severe political crisis following

Wickremesinghe’s sacking on Oct. 26, with Wickremesinghe and his party, the

United National Party alleging that the president had violated the

constitution by removing him.

The UNP said that the present caretaker government appointed by Sirisena

could not continue as they had been defeated in a no-confidence motion in

Parliament, which Sirisena rejected, saying it had not been conducted in a

constitutional manner by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

President Sirisena has requested the parliament to conduct the vote again,

following all parliamentary traditions.

Some 122 Sri Lankan legislators last week also filed a legal challenge in

court against the new government’s continuation in office.

Sirisena has maintained that the present crisis is not serious and will not

affect the daily lives of Sri Lankans and assured the political unrest will

be settled soon.