From parcel delivery to security, Singapore bets big on drones

SINGAPORE, Nov 25, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Hi-tech Singapore is planning to roll

out a swarm of drones for tasks that include delivering parcels, inspecting

buildings and providing security, but safety and privacy concerns mean the

initiative may hit turbulence.

Companies have already started testing the devices for commercial use,

mainly in an area of over 200 hectares (500 acres) dotted with high-rise

buildings and shopping malls, specially designated by the government for the

trials.

It is part of the affluent city’s drive to embrace technological

innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country

of just 5.6 million, which relies on foreign migrant workers in many low-

paying sectors.

Commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles is already taking off around the

world, in areas as diverse as crop-spraying and surveying for insurance

claims, but Singapore’s push represents a particularly ambitious bet on the

technology.

Singapore’s civil aviation authority has got behind the project, saying it

recognises the potential for drones “to transform mobility and logistics”,

and is working with industry players as it seeks to shape regulations for the

sector.

During recent tests, a drone buzzed through the air, snapping pictures of a

tower block’s facade, trials for a system that could see laborious human

inspections of the city’s ubiquitous high-rises replaced by automated checks.

“Today’s existing building inspection process is extremely slow, expensive,

tedious, prone to accidents, fatigue and human error,” said Shawn Koo, chief

technical officer of H3 Zoom, a unit of the firm H3 Dynamics, which is behind

the tests.

Such inspections are typically carried out by workers from South or

Southeast Asia, who hang precariously outside buildings on platforms

suspended by ropes.

The new system will see high-resolution images taken by drones and analysed

to check for defects, with inspections taking a few days rather than a few

weeks, as they do at the moment. H3 Zoom hopes to fully launch the

inspections next year.

– Robotic guards –

Drones are also being tested as robotic guards by local firm ST Aerospace.

At its command centre, screens show a simulated security breach in a fence.

A black drone is deployed, which chases an intruder while transmitting live

images that direct security officers towards him to make an arrest.

Tests have also been carried out for drone parcel delivery while a hospital

operator plans to use the devices to transport blood samples and specimens

between its hospitals and central laboratory.

But transforming the futuristic vision into reality faces hurdles. The

prospect of having a drone suddenly whizz by your apartment or office has

sparked privacy concerns in the land-scarce city.

Angry Singaporeans called for police to investigate after a video

circulated on social media in September showing a recreational drone flying

close to a residential building, while some private condos have banned the

devices.

Koo from H3 Zoom conceded that many people still had “misconceptions” about

drones: “Some might view it as a spying vehicle, others might think drones

are out there to do harm.”

– Safety concerns –

Flying recreational drones is popular in Singapore, although permits are

required in certain circumstances.

But commercial drones present more challenges when it comes to safety, as

they often fly over longer distances well beyond the sight of their human

“pilots”.

This requires flight paths to be planned and the use of private

communications channels, while takeoff and landing sites must be built.

“The main challenge is to address the risks to people on the ground and the

risks to airplanes flying in the air, and the risks of colliding with a

building,” Teong Soo Soon, programme director of the UAV business unit at ST

Aerospace, told AFP.

Despite the ambitious plans, it will be some time before all the ideas

currently being tested are rolled out.

Simpler tasks like building inspections and security surveillance look set

to be launched commercially next year.

But for situations where drones need to fly safely across Singapore — such

as with parcel delivery — it could take three to four years as regulations

are put in place, Teong said.

Industry players nevertheless see a bright future and are already getting

inquiries from as far afield as South America about their technology.

“A successful Singapore story will help us promote our (drone system)

internationally,” said Teong.