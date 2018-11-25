IS counter-attacks kill 47 US-backed fighters in east Syria: monitor

BEIRUT, Nov 25, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Counter-attacks by the Islamic State

group have killed at least 47 US-backed fighters over two days as the

jihadists struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, a war monitor

said Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish-led alliance supported by a US-

led coalition is battling to expel the jihadists from a pocket in the eastern

province of Deir Ezzor on the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said the

jihadists launched “three separate assaults” on Saturday.

The monitor said the counter-attacks targeted the villages of Al-Bahra and

Gharanij and an area close to the Al-Tanak oilfield, which is commercially

active but is also an SDF military position.

SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali confirmed “a series of attacks” led by IS in

these three locations and said fighting had taken place all day, with the

Kurdish-led ground forces receiving coalition air support.

The fighting on Saturday alone killed 29 SDF fighters, taking its total

losses over the last two days to at least 47, said Observatory head Rami

Abdel Rahman.

Thirty-nine IS jihadists have been killed — some in the ground clashes,

others in air strikes — over the same period, the Observatory said.

– ‘A broad attack’ –

IS confirmed in a statement on Telegram that it had launched attacks near

Al-Bahra and Gharanij.

Earlier, the Observatory said IS had broken out of its holdout on Friday to

attack Al-Bahra, where SDF fighters and coalition advisers are based.

“IS launched a broad attack on the village of Al-Bahra next to its holdout,

taking advantage of the fog,” Abdel Rahman said.

The monitor said coalition raids have also killed 17 civilians, including

five children, in the IS-held pocket since Friday.

Coalition spokesman Sean Ryan said he had not received any reports of

civilian casualties, and insisted air strikes had been “very limited due to

the weather”.

Deir Ezzor activist Omar Abu Leila said the attack on Al-Bahra was “very

scary” and that IS fighters were able to move quickly “taking advantage of

the fog”.

– ‘Probable chlorine attack’ –

Meanwhile Syrian regime shelling killed nine civilians including seven

children Saturday in a planned buffer zone around the country’s last major

rebel bastion, the Observatory said. A teacher and four schoolchildren were

among the victims after the shelling hit near a school in the northwestern

province of Idlib, said Abdel Rahman.

Later in the evening, in neighbouring Aleppo which is under Syrian regime

control, official media accused the rebels of launching an attack with “toxic

gas”.

Regional head of health services, Ziad Hajj Taha, said it was a “probable”

chlorine attack.

It is not the first time such accusations have been levelled against the

rebels in Aleppo. On other occasions the Syrian regime has been accused of

using chemical weapons against rebel strongholds, which it has always denied.

The anti-IS alliance has repeatedly denied previous reports of civilians

killed in its air strikes, and said it does its utmost to avoid hitting non-

combatants.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014,

proclaiming a “caliphate” in land it controlled but has lost most of it to

offensives by multiple forces in both countries.

In Syria, the jihadists are largely confined to the pocket in Deir Ezzor,

but they also have a presence in the vast Badia desert that stretches across

the country to the Iraqi border.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for

over 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the

number much higher.

Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions

since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government

protests.