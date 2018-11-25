Trump confirms refugee deal with Mexico

WASHINGTON, Nov 25, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump on Saturday

announced migrants seeking asylum in the United States via its southern

border would need to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed,

appearing to confirm a report regarding a new bilateral deal.

“Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States

until their claims are individually approved in court,” he tweeted. “All will

stay in Mexico.”

The tweets came after The Washington Post reported the US had reached a

deal with Mexico’s incoming government that would represent a major overhaul

of border policy.