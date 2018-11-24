EVMs to be used in six constituencies in national polls

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2018 (BSS)- The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centers of six constituencies in the forthcoming general elections.

“The EVMs will be used in six constituencies out of 300 parliamentary seats of city corporations and urban areas… The constituencies will be finalised through a lottery on November 28 in front of journalists,” Election Commission Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed told reporters after the 40th meeting of the commission at Nirbachan Bhaban in city’s Agargaon.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda with other commissioners attending.

Ahmed said Bangladesh is moving far ahead in digital management. The commission got success in using the EVMs in different city corporation elections and now the commission has decided to use EVMs in the 11th parliamentary election after considering all aspects, he added.

Around 900 EVMs will be used in the six constituencies during the upcoming general election scheduled for December 30, he said.

About the allegation of BNP, the EC secretary said the allegations on arresting and harassing BNP’s leaders and activists will be discussed tomorrow in a meeting of the EC.

Regarding the allegation against the EC secretary, Ahmed said, “The allegation against me is a totally false propaganda. The Election Commission secretary is an official of the republic and he performs his duty as per the directive of the EC. So, there is no scope to do work beyond the commission’s jurisdiction.”